You're invited to the 1st Legislative District Telephone Town Hall

Saturday, March 8, 2025


We're hosting a telephone town hall to discuss the latest legislative developments and hear from you about the issues that matter most to our community. This is your chance to connect with us directly, ask questions, and share your thoughts on state policies and priorities.

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025
Time: 6:30pm – 7:30pm
Call-in Number: 855-756-7520, Ext. 120782

We hope you'll join us for this important conversation from the comfort of your home!

The 1st Legislative District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and portions of Bothell, Woodinville, Brier, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood.

Sen. Derek Stanford
Rep. Davina Duerr
Rep. Shelley Kloba


