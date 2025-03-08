You're invited to the 1st Legislative District Telephone Town Hall
Saturday, March 8, 2025
We're hosting a telephone town hall to discuss the latest legislative developments and hear from you about the issues that matter most to our community. This is your chance to connect with us directly, ask questions, and share your thoughts on state policies and priorities.
Date: Monday, March 24, 2025
Time: 6:30pm – 7:30pm
Call-in Number: 855-756-7520, Ext. 120782
We hope you'll join us for this important conversation from the comfort of your home!
Sen. Derek Stanford
Rep. Davina Duerr
Rep. Shelley Kloba
