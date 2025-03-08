Financial aid made simple: How students and families can get started
Saturday, March 8, 2025
|Photo by Juan Hilario on Unsplash
Paying for education or training beyond high school can feel overwhelming, but financial aid can make it more accessible than students and families might think.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA) are now open for students seeking financial aid for the 2025-26 academic year.
Filling out these applications is the key to unlocking grants and scholarships for college, apprenticeships, and career training.
Filling out these applications is the key to unlocking grants and scholarships for college, apprenticeships, and career training.
Most students should complete the FAFSA to apply for all financial assistance, while students who cannot or choose not to submit a FAFSA can apply for WASFA to access Washington state aid.
“There is often a lot more money available than students or families realize,” said Christina Winstead, associate director for outreach, college access and support at the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC), to The Seattle Times.
What students need to apply:
- Student Social Security number or green card information
- Parent’s Social Security number (if possible, but not required)
- Student identification documents (state ID or driver’s license)
- Parents’ previous year’s tax return
- Student and parent financial information like paystubs or bank statements
- Participation of a parent in completing the form (unless the student meets specific requirements or is age 24 or older)
Students and families have access to several tools and community resources to help them fill out applications. Organizations like WSAC, Futures Northwest, and the College Success Foundation offer free support.
Students can also always consult with their high school counselors. Another way to get help is by attending a FAFSA/WASFA completion event or reaching out to a college financial aid office to get one-on-one guidance.
What’s the next step:
Students don’t need to decide on a college or training program before completing the FAFSA or WASFA. They can simply list up to 20 colleges or universities when filling out the form to keep options open. The earlier they apply for aid, the better!
Learn more
What’s the next step:
Students don’t need to decide on a college or training program before completing the FAFSA or WASFA. They can simply list up to 20 colleges or universities when filling out the form to keep options open. The earlier they apply for aid, the better!
Learn more
0 comments:
Post a Comment