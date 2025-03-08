Streamside Restoration Webinar
Saturday, March 8, 2025
6pm to 7:30pm
Online
Curious about what it takes to return your stream, lake or wetland property to its more natural state?
Want to learn ways you can support wildlife, enhance your property’s aesthetic, and reduce maintenance needs?
Don't miss this FREE webinar for homeowners living along the water.
Learn from restoration experts about managing your yard to support both the environment and your own needs.
Topics:
- Minimizing pollution runoff on your property
- Controlling invasive weeds
- Utilizing native plants for wildlife habitat and erosion control
- Adding value and beauty to your yard naturally
