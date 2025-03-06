PANEL DISCUSSION

From Petroglyphs to Anime: How Art Speaks Across Time and Place

“Art is how humans speak to each other across the centuries”

– Robert Henri, The Art Spirit (1923)

“This art talk is for art enthusiasts and those new to art history” says Graphite Arts Center Executive Director, Kel Dylla. “We are thrilled to host such an esteemed group of artists, writers, and historians to discuss how art communicates in ways that transcend time and place.”

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 7:00pm, doors open at 6:30pm

Location: Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main Street, Edmonds

Tickets: $20

Peter Malarkey – A seasoned painting conservator, instructor, and artist, Malarkey has been an active presence in the Salish-Puget region since 1988. Based in Port Angeles, his work in conservation ensures that the region’s artistic legacy is preserved for future generations.

Nancy Guppy – The highly regarded host and producer of Art Zone, Guppy brings her expertise and engaging style to guide the conversation, ensuring an evening of lively and insightful discussion.





About Graphite Arts Center:





Graphite Arts Center is a dynamic creative space in Edmonds, WA, dedicated to fostering artistic engagement and community connections. Offering studio spaces, communal workspaces, workshops, and exhibitions, the Center serves as a hub for artists of all levels to create, collaborate, and inspire.







