AG’s office sues collections agency for failing to advise consumers about medical debt protections

Unexpected medical debt can spiral Washingtonians into bankruptcy.





State law requires that collections agencies be transparent about medical debt, but one company failed to properly inform people and collected more than $35 million.





So the Attorney General's office is taking them to court.

“Medical debt often stems from life’s unexpected events and can spiral households into bankruptcy,” said Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown.

“Our laws require collection agencies to respect people’s dignity by providing information about what they’re being asked to pay – but Renton Collections ignored this.”









Specifically, a portion of Consumer Protection recoveries go into the Attorney General's Civil Justice Operating Fund, which supports the Consumer Protection, Antitrust, Wing Luke Civil Rights, and Environmental Protection divisions. It also directly funds the Medicaid Fraud Control and the Complex Litigation divisions.