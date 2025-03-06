February 2025 Shoreline real estate report

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Shoreline Market Report - February 2025

The real estate market data reveals a decline in key metrics year over year (YoY):

Total Sales Decline: Sales have decreased by 23% YoY, from 26 transactions in 2024 to 20 in 2025.
However, there is an increase compared to last month’s 15 sales.

Several factors may be influencing the number of sales:
  • High Interest Rates: The increase in interest rates has made housing less affordable, resulting in fewer buyers entering the market.
  • Economic Uncertainty: Concerns about job stability, inflation, and other economic factors are reducing buyer confidence.
  • Typical Seasonal Fluctuations: Sales often slow during winter before increasing in the peak spring buying season.
Median Price Decrease: The median price has declined by 6.7% YoY, from $830,150 in 2024 to $774,500 in 2025. This represents a further decrease from last month’s $799,000.

Price Per Square Foot Slightly Down: The average price per square foot has decreased by 1.2% YoY, from $505 in 2024 to $499 in 2025. Nevertheless, it remains higher than last month’s $474.

Days on Market Improved: Homes are selling faster, with the average days on the market down by 43% YoY, from 51 days in 2024 to 29 days in 2025. This also marks an improvement from last month’s 48 days.

--Lella Norberg Windermere Shoreline


