Alice by Heart at the Black Box Theatre opens May 15, 2025





The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Presents:





Alice by Heart by Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater, and Jessie Nelson

Directed by Rachel Klem



Alice by Heart is a musical version of Alice in Wonderland seen through the eyes of a young woman living in war-torn London.





Can this Alice stop time with the well-known tale and keep the outside world away? With the same outrageous characters and nonsensical style, this young adult version gives a fresh perspective to a classic story.



Rehearsals: April 7- May 14, 2025

Performances are