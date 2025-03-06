Alice by Heart at the Black Box Theatre opens May 15, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025


The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Presents:

Alice by Heart by Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater, and Jessie Nelson
Directed by Rachel Klem

Alice by Heart is a musical version of Alice in Wonderland seen through the eyes of a young woman living in war-torn London. 

Can this Alice stop time with the well-known tale and keep the outside world away? With the same outrageous characters and nonsensical style, this young adult version gives a fresh perspective to a classic story.

Rehearsals: April 7- May 14, 2025
Performances are 
  • May 15-17th at 7:30pm and 
  • May 17th & 18th at 2pm.
The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College
20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036

Tickets:
Call 425-640-1448 for information


