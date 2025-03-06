March at Third Place Books

Author event at Third Place Books

Photo by Steven H. Robinson If you're more than one of the 85,000 people who attend Emerald City Comic Con each year, you may already be aware that festivities begin today, March 6, 2025. If you're more than one of the 85,000 people who attend Emerald City Comic Con each year, you may already be aware that festivities begin today, March 6, 2025.





You can find your humble local bookseller Third Place Books (and about five industrial pallets worth of books) on the second floor of the Seattle Convention Center's Summit Building, where we'll be hosting signings with TJ Klune, Cassandra Clare, Travis Baldree, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Margaret Owen, Chuck Tingle, and many more crusaders of the pen. Some (Chuck Tingle included) may even arrive in costume, I hear.





Spencer Ruchti Author Events Manager



Dear Manny Tues, 3/11, 7pm, Lake Forest Park

The author of the bestselling Dear Martin concludes her series with a novel that "challenges the concept and ideals of allyship through an unexpected lens." (Kirkus)

Third Place Books is thrilled to welcome young adult and middle grade author Nic Stone to our Lake Forest Park store for her latest novel, Dear Manny, the exciting final chapter of the Dear Martin series that examines privilege, love, and our political climate.

Journalist, South Seattle Emerald founder, and The Stranger columnist Marcus Harrison Green joins in conversation.

This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q&A. Sustain our author series by purchasing a copy of the featured book! RSVP here





The remainder of March brings us wonderful appearances by authors such as former Third Place Books bookseller Olivia Waite, who will be reading from her first cozy mystery/sci-fi novel, Murder by Memory. And, perhaps, one of the few books of its genre? You may know Olivia as the Romance columnist for the New York Times, where her work frequently appears.





Olivia Waite

﻿Murder by Memory Tue 3/25 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park

Becky Chambers meets Miss Marple in this sci-fi ode to the cozy mystery, helmed by a formidable no-nonsense auntie of a detective.

Welcome to the HMS Fairweather, Her Majesty's most luxurious interstellar passenger liner! Room and board are included, new bodies are graciously provided upon request, and should you desire a rest between lifetimes, your mind shall be most carefully preserved in glass in the Library, shielded from every danger.

**Masks required to attend** RSVP here





Sylvan Crone: A Midlife Quest Thu 3/27 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park

Durham invites you into the lush terrain of a feral human in relationship with the more-than-human world, encountering new insights in the realms of folklore, feminism, ecophysiology, mental illness, and mysticism.

At once restless and rooted, these lyric forays immerse in a single ecological landscape-in relationship with black bear and coyote, cedar and hemlock, water ouzel, and chickadee, salmon, and stream-and yet they range far, epic meanderings in the vast and changeable internal wilderness of a lifelong seeker. RSVP here





A rare Saturday event for the store: Ron Currie travels to Third Place Books to launch his Vonnegut-ish mystery, The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne, in conversation with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.





Ron Currie with Ben Gibbard The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne Sat 3/29 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park

The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne is a crime saga like no other, with a ferocious matriarch at its bruised, beating heart. With sharp wit and profound empathy, award-winning author Ron Currie delivers an unforgettable novel exploring love, retribution, and the ancestral roots that both nurture and trap us. RSVP here





Ship of Lost Souls: The Tragic Wreck of the Steamship Valencia Mon 3/31 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park

This book pieces together the story of the Valencia and her tragic end, weaving together not just the threads of the ill-fated voyage itself, but also relevant contextual history, including the development of radio technologies and lifesaving equipment and services that simply came too late to help the doomed voyagers. RSVP here





Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.







