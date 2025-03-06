Jobs: City of Shoreline multiple job listings

City of Shoreline Multiple job listings

Title: CMO Fellowship

Job type: Internship

Salary : $31.13 - $37.87 Hourly

Opening date: 02/14/2025

Closing date: 3/31/2025 11:59 PM Pacific



Flexible schedule with up to 19 authorized hours per week, June 2025 through May 2026



Do you have a passion for public service? Do you want to make a positive impact on your community? The City of Shoreline is looking for a talented and innovative future leader seeking meaningful opportunities to explore local government management to join our team for this unique professional development opportunity.





The City Manager's Office Fellowship is a one-year career development opportunity designed to attract, develop, and retain talented emerging professionals in city government. The City Manager's Office Fellow works under the direction of the City Manager's Office, playing a leading role coordinating, facilitating and managing city projects and programs across the organization. The Fellow will routinely interact with city leadership and attend high-level meetings to be exposed to the responsibilities of each department and current local government issues.









At the City of Shoreline you'll be part of a team committed to providing exceptional customer service, upholding the public interest and being a part of the community vision. Our people bring unique skills and qualities to the table, embrace the values of integrity, teamwork, respect, innovation, and sustainability , in addition to taking pride in their work. You'll work in an environment where being innovative, collaborative, and future focused are the status quo. Shoreline's diversity is our strength. It's what makes the City of Shoreline an exciting place to live, work, and play.The City Manager's Office Fellowship accepts applicants that have completed at least one year of coursework toward a Masters of Public Administration, Masters of Public Policy, or Masters of Political Science. This Fellowship position is for a 12-month period (approximately June through May) and is eligible for PERS retirement.

Please apply at: CMO Fellowship







Title: Emergency Management Coordinator

Job type: Full-time Regular

Salary: $92,291 - $116,965 Annually

Opening date: 02/26/2025

Closing date: 3/19/2025 11:59 pm



DEFINITION

The primary role of this position is to coordinate the Emergency Preparedness functions for the City of Shoreline. The Emergency Management Program is staffed by this position and a 0.5 FTE Administrative Assistant (funded by the FEMA Emergency Performance Management Grant) that does not report directly to the Emergency Management Coordinator. The Emergency Management Coordinator will prepare plans, conduct training and participate with staff from other organizations in multi-agency emergency management activities. This position will coordinate within the City of Shoreline and with local, county, state and federal partners to minimize disaster impacts to the public, businesses and the environment.



As the Emergency Management Coordinator, you will maintain the Emergency Management framework for mitigating, preventing, preparing for, responding to, and recovering from natural, technological, and human caused hazards/incidents in coordination with other City staff. This will include maintaining all required planning documents; coordinating implementation of necessary training programs; providing coordination support during emergency situations; assisting with policy development; contract and project management; conducting special studies as needed; and serving as staff liaison to various related councils, meetings, and volunteer groups.



Title: Extra Help - Assistant Camp Director

Job type: Extra Help Seasonal

Salary: $21.22 Hourly

Opening date: 02/11/2025

Closing date: Open till filled



We are seeking up to (9) Assistant Camp Directors for our Camp Shoreline summer program who can work during all the listed program dates. Assistant Camp Director positions include: Spartan Recreation Center Assistant Director (5-11yr olds)- 40 hrs/wk

Spartan Recreation Center Activity Assistant Director (7-11yr olds)(up to 2 positions 20-40hrs/wk

Meridian Park Elementary School Lil’ Playground Pals (5-6yr olds)- 40 hrs/wk

Outdoor Camp Assistant Director (9-12yr olds)- 1 position- 20 hrs/wk

If you’re seeking 40 hours per week, please also apply for the Day Camp Counselor position. If hired as an Assistant Director (20 hours/week), you may also be eligible for a Day Camp Counselor role to reach a total of 40 hours/week.



These are seasonal and non-benefited positions:

Monday - Friday

8 hour or 4 hour shifts depending on the specific position (see below), between the hours of 7:00am – 6:00pm

Paid assistant camp director training will be scheduled an average of 16 hours between April- June. In June there will also be a 6 - 8 hour onsite training and 20-40 hrs allotted for pre-camp planning.





Extra Help - Assistant Day Camp Leaders Please apply at:





Title: Extra Help - Finance Assistant

Job type: Extra Help Ongoing

Salary: $26.84 – $32.34 Hourly

Opening date: 03/04/2025

Closing date: 3/23/2025

Definition:

Assist in providing support for professional accounting, financial and procurement functions to ensure management and staff have the necessary financial information for the operation of a division or departmental program.



This is a part time <20 hours a week position.

Essential Functions

Archive records and documents according to City, State and federal regulations

Perform mailing activities; apply and record postage; sort, bundle and deliver mail and organize bulk mailings.

Create, maintain and update computer database files for a variety of department uses; input information into computer and produce reports.

Process cash receipts, and/or accounts receivable/accounts payable or procurement transactions.

Audit financial documents (contracts, invoices, etc.) to ensure compliance with City policy and applicable laws.

Assist with maintaining accounting information and financial records.

Provide basic backfill and support to accounts payable/receivable and procurement staff.

Research and gather data for special projects and reports.

Set up, label and maintain files for multiple departments including A/P, A/R, Payroll and Purchasing.

Prepare and assist with research and gathering of data.

Please apply at: Extra Help - Finance Assistant





Title: Extra Help - Wastewater Maintenance Seasonal Laborer

Job type: Extra Help Seasonal

Salary: $30.36 - $36.95 Hourly

Opening date: 03/04/2025

Closing date: 3/23/2025



DEFINITION

This is an extra help 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically Monday through Friday with an occasional evening or weekend assignment. Wastewater extra help may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the wastewater grounds and high frequency maintenance periods between April and September.



Essential Functions :

Use light and heavy equipment, hand and power tools, and light and heavy vehicles to perform landscape maintenance, pump maintenance, manhole rehabilitation and various other wastewater tasks/repairs. Perform maintenance tasks associated with lift station maintenance, and vegetation control including line trimming, mowing, edging, pruning, hedge trimming, leaf blowing, litter control, and debris removal at wastewater lift stations, Linden maintenance facility and various other wastewater facilities. Assist with manhole repair, and masonry maintenance work including raising of iron, patching, and sealing manhole structures. Assist with inspection activities, maintenance and repair activities on various wastewater infrastructure including grinder pumps, lift station and vehicle preventative maintenance. Perform traffic control activities (flagging, work zone set up and tear down) under direction and in support of wastewater activities. Operate City vehicles in a proper and safe manner to transport personnel, materials, and miscellaneous equipment.

Please apply at: Extra Help -- Wastewater Maintenance Seasonal Laborer









Title: PW Maintenance Worker I or II

Job type: Full Time Regular

Salary: See Position Description

Opening date: 02/28/2025

Closing date: 3/23/2025

This job is represented by Local Union No.763 . First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.

The PW Maintenance Worker positions reside in the Streets and Surface Water section of the Utility and Operations Division of Public Works Department and report directly to the Public Works Superintendent.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS





PW Maintenance Worker I is the entry level class in the PW Maintenance Worker series. This position performs routine tasks and duties using hand tools, small power tools and light vehicles and equipment. Positions at this level are not expected to function with the same amount of knowledge or skills as positions allocated to the PW Maintenance Worker II class and exercise less independent discretion and judgment in matters related to work procedures and methods. The PW Maintenance Worker I class is further distinguished from the PW Maintenance II class by not requiring a Commercial Driver's License Level A endorsement on the driver's license at the time of hire. Pay range $31.45 - $38.27



is thewithin the Public Works Maintenance Worker series. Public Works Maintenance Worker IIs performstreet and surface water maintenance repairs and construction duties; operate trucks and equipment; may serve as lead worker to Maintenance Worker Is, part-time, and seasonal employees as assigned. Employees at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work team.





The Public Works Maintenance Worker II is distinguished from the Public Works Maintenance I by the possession of a commercial endorsement on the driver's license and by full journey level maintenance work experience. Pay range: $34.72 - $42.24.





Please apply at: Public Works Maintenance Worker I/II







