Jobs: Dept of Ecology Senior Environmental Inspector (Environmental Specialist 4)
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Senior Environmental Inspector (Environmental Specialist 4)
2 positions
Salary: $69,312.00 - $93,240.00 Annually
The salary listed includes an additional 5% premium pay due to the position location in King County.
Application Timeline: Apply by March 16, 2025
This position will remain open until filled. The agency reserves the right to make a hire at any time after application review begins. Applications received after March 16th may not be considered.
Location: Northwest Region Office in Shoreline, WA.
Upon hire, you must live within a commutable distance from the duty station.
Schedule:This position is eligible for telework and flexible schedule options. A minimum of one day every two weeks is required in the office.
During the first six weeks of training, most of the time will be in the office and in the field with some teleworking.
Once fully trained, you will perform field work 3 to 4 days per month. Field work may include travel within King, Skagit, Snohomish, Island, San Juan and Kitsap Counties.
Schedules are dependent upon position needs and are subject to change.
Duties
As a Senior Environmental Inspector, you will work to protect the land, water, and air of the state by preventing environmental contamination through regulatory oversight of underground storage tank (UST) facilities.
Serving as one of the region’s UST technical experts, you will ensure the proper operations and maintenance of USTs to prevent releases to the environment. Duties include conducting UST inspections, completing initial investigations, and issuing enforcement actions at UST facilities. You'll also be a resource on the interpretation and implementation of the state’s UST law, regulations, and standard operating guidelines.
You will serve as one of the main points of contact for the resolution of high priority issues, including UST emerging issues requiring coordination with other Ecology programs. In this role, you will provide support to UST staff in the region, statewide UST peers, and UST relevant groups/persons.
As a senior UST inspector, you'll have the opportunity to serve on the Statewide UST Task Team making technical and regulatory decisions for the state. You will mentor, advise, and train junior UST inspectors in all aspects of UST duties, including the UST regulations and technical UST equipment.
Job description and application
