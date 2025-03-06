Jobs: Dept of Ecology Senior Environmental Inspector (Environmental Specialist 4)

Senior Environmental Inspector (Environmental Specialist 4)

2 positions

Salary: $69,312.00 - $93,240.00 Annually

The salary listed includes an additional 5% premium pay due to the position location in King County.





Application Timeline: Apply by March 16, 2025

This position will remain open until filled. The agency reserves the right to make a hire at any time after application review begins. Applications received after March 16th may not be considered.





Location: Northwest Region Office in

Upon hire, you must live within a commutable distance from the duty station.



Schedule:This position is eligible for telework and flexible schedule options. A minimum of one day every two weeks is required in the office.

During the first six weeks of training, most of the time will be in the office and in the field with some teleworking.

Once fully trained, you will perform field work 3 to 4 days per month. Field work may include travel within King, Skagit, Snohomish, Island, San Juan and Kitsap Counties.

Schedules are dependent upon position needs and are subject to change.



Duties



As a Senior Environmental Inspector, you will work to protect the land, water, and air of the state by preventing environmental contamination through regulatory oversight of underground storage tank (UST) facilities.





Serving as one of the region’s UST technical experts, you will ensure the proper operations and maintenance of USTs to prevent releases to the environment. Duties include conducting UST inspections, completing initial investigations, and issuing enforcement actions at UST facilities. You'll also be a resource on the interpretation and implementation of the state’s UST law, regulations, and standard operating guidelines.



