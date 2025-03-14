Live & Local: Rat City Brass and MachOne Big Band at Third Place Commons this weekend

Friday, March 14, 2025

Live Music This Weekend at the Commons Stage!  


Rat City Brass

Friday, 7 PM – Rat City Brass
Step into the swinging ‘60s with Rat City Brass, paying tribute to the iconic Tijuana Brass. Think classic American pop with a tequila twist, transporting you to Herb Alpert’s legendary cantina—where the dance floor is calling!

Mach One Big Band

Saturday, 7 PM – Mach One Big Band
Get ready to swing and sway with MachOne! This 17-piece big band—featuring 13 horns, a powerhouse rhythm section, and vocalist Tony Aguirre—brings the classics to life with energy, style, and plenty of dance-floor magic.

The Commons is located on the upper floor of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.


Posted by DKH at 3:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  