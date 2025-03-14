Live & Local: Rat City Brass and MachOne Big Band at Third Place Commons this weekend

Live Music This Weekend at the Commons Stage!





Rat City Brass

Step into the swinging '60s with Rat City Brass, paying tribute to the iconic Tijuana Brass. Think classic American pop with a tequila twist, transporting you to Herb Alpert's legendary cantina—where the dance floor is calling!





Mach One Big Band

Get ready to swing and sway with MachOne! This 17-piece big band—featuring 13 horns, a powerhouse rhythm section, and vocalist Tony Aguirre—brings the classics to life with energy, style, and plenty of dance-floor magic.







The Commons is located on the upper floor of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.







