Three webinars set for federal workers to learn about Washington benefits and reemployment



OLYMPIA – The Employment Security Department will co-host three no-cost webinars in March, April and May for federal workers who work and live in Washington state. The first webinar is March 20, 2025 from 10am to noon. (See registration details below.)

Unemployment benefits, how to file and any assistance needs.

What to do about health care benefits.

Expanding your job skills through training and educational programs.

Career guidance, job search assistance, and other resources at no cost.

The webinars, part of the state's rapid response efforts for large layoffs, are a collaboration of state and local agencies and programs that provide support to those who have lost their jobs or facing the potential of workforce reductions.





Partners include Employment Security, WorkSource, Local Workforce Development Boards, Washington Health Plan Finder, Washington State Community & Technical Colleges and Washington State Labor Council.



Registration is open for all three upcoming sessions:

March 20, 2025, 10 a.m. to noon Register

April 30, 2025, 10 a.m. to noon Register

May 29, 2025, 10 a.m. to noon Register



The webinars are intended to help federal workers who were laid off, facing a furlough or expecting a workforce reduction. The information will help affected workers navigate available unemployment benefits and reemployment resources.Topics will include: