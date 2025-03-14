Step Into March: Shoreline School District staff are one week into their wellness challenge

Friday, March 14, 2025


Shoreline School District staff are now one week into our staff wellness challenge, Step Into March. Over 6 million steps have already been logged!

More than 100 employees are signed up so far to track their walking, dancing, running, gardening, and other movement throughout this motivational month, with a little friendly competition on the leaderboard and some incentives to inspire.

Local businesses are generously supporting the health and wellness of our staff with these prizes:
  • Town & Country gift card for the most steps
  • Town & Country gift card for the most days logged
  • All participants who track steps or movement for 21 days will be entered to win one of 25 free small smoothies or juice from Nekter Juice Bar Lake Forest Park
  • All participants are entered to win a 5-class pass from Seattle Dance Fitness
  • All participants are entered to win a punchcard for 5 Pure Barre classes at Pure Barre Shoreline
The goal is to move most days this month, and those who track their movement in the SmartHealth system for 21 days or more receive points in the state employee wellness system.

Thank you to our local supporters, and keep on keeping on, Shoreline employees!


