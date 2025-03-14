Letter to the Editor: City of Lake Forest Park Budget Challenges
Friday, March 14, 2025
We want to inform Lake Forest Park residents about the important steps the City is taking to address ongoing budget challenges. In a November 2024 survey, four out of five residents expressed confidence that our community is headed in the right direction. However, a major concern remains: the cost of essential services is rising far faster than the City’s revenue.
Lake Forest Park relies primarily on property taxes to fund basic services like police, parks, and city planning. Yet, the City receives only a small portion—less than 8 cents of every dollar—of the property taxes paid to King County. Despite increasing property values, state law limits the City's annual revenue growth from property taxes to just 1%. As a result, for 2025, the City gained only $34,500 in additional revenue. Meanwhile, costs for 911 dispatch and jail services alone have increased by $481,000.
To address this budget gap, the City Council is exploring solutions beyond the significant cuts already made. Our goal is to secure long-term financial sustainability while maintaining the quality and level of services our community needs and expects. A strong, effective police department remains a top priority, as reflected in the survey results.
We encourage all Lake Forest Park residents to engage in this ongoing conversation with city leadership. We will keep you informed about opportunities to participate as this process unfolds. In the meantime, you can learn more at www.cityoflfp.gov/704/Discussing-Budget-Challenges or reach out to any of us directly with questions.
