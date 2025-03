Photo by Lee Lageschulte Does it seem like spring came on really fast? Fall and winter just seemed to drag along. Then suddenly everything changed. The trees are budding, flowers are blooming. Does it seem like spring came on really fast? Fall and winter just seemed to drag along. Then suddenly everything changed. The trees are budding, flowers are blooming.





My bird feeders have a complete change over of customers. For weeks I had the motorcycle gang and the zoomers. Now they are gone and it's flickers and small birds with fantails.





But the temperature seems to go up and down day by day and there must have been wind gusts because there are small tufts of evergreen on the street.





At least our weather isn't boring.





--Diane Hettrick