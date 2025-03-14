Local students named to dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis
Friday, March 14, 2025
|Washington University McKelvey School of Engineering
ST LOUIS, Mo. (March 13, 2025) — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.
Washington University in St. Louis draws students and faculty from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The total student body is over 17,000 and about 4,500 faculty teach in nine schools: Arts & Sciences; Brown School; McKelvey School of Engineering; Olin Business School; Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; School of Continuing & Professional Studies; School of Law; School of Medicine; and the newly launched School of Public Health, WashU’s first new school in 100 years.
HOMETOWN, STATE; (ZIP CODE) - NAME, SCHOOL, TO QUALIFY
Seattle, WA
Shoreline, WA
- (98125) - Owen Anderson is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
- (98125) - Eran Fann is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
- (98133) - Olivia Rui graduated in December from the university's McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
- (98125) - Sofia Youngblut is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
Shoreline, WA
- (98177) - Sam LoGerfo-Olsen is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
- (98177) - Lexi Suarez is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
- (98177) - Megan Suarez is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
