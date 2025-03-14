Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Management Center (TMC) Technician 3 (TT3)

Friday, March 14, 2025

WSDOT

Transportation Management Center (TMC) Technician 3 (TT3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$49,208 – $90,763 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Transportation Technician 3 In-Training positions in the Transportation Management Center (TMC) in Shoreline, WA in our state-of-the-art 24/7 operation center. 

This position supports WSDOT's mission by operating the Region's intelligent transportation system (ITS) consisting of the traffic management system, active traffic management (ATM) system, tunnel control systems, and toll system. This position is required to perform advanced traffic management activities and analysis in the Northwest Region (NWR) TMC. Decisions made by this position directly affect the safety of the travelling public and traffic flow on the freeway and adjacent arterial systems.

Successful Transportation Technician 3 In-Training candidates can expect to start out their time in the TMC going through a 2-to-3-year (depending on qualifications) training period. During this time, each technician will receive direct hands-on training from TMC staff for the first 3 months. Once the initial onboarding is complete, the Technician will work to complete various self-paced tasks that will help to empower them to handle any situation that may come their way.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 11:02 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  