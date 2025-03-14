Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Management Center (TMC) Technician 3 (TT3)

This position supports WSDOT's mission by operating the Region's intelligent transportation system (ITS) consisting of the traffic management system, active traffic management (ATM) system, tunnel control systems, and toll system. This position is required to perform advanced traffic management activities and analysis in the Northwest Region (NWR) TMC. Decisions made by this position directly affect the safety of the travelling public and traffic flow on the freeway and adjacent arterial systems.Successful Transportation Technician 3 In-Training candidates can expect to start out their time in the TMC going through a 2-to-3-year (depending on qualifications) training period. During this time, each technician will receive direct hands-on training from TMC staff for the first 3 months. Once the initial onboarding is complete, the Technician will work to complete various self-paced tasks that will help to empower them to handle any situation that may come their way.