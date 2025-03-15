LFP creates webpage with information about interactions with Sound Transit about the Stride BRP project

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Photo courtesy Sound Transit
Over the last several weeks, the Lake Forest Park Administration has received requests for a repository of information about the City’s interactions with Sound Transit during the Stride BRT project. 

We are happy to announce the new webpage is now live.

On the page, you will find links to related documents such as letters to the Sound Transit Board of Directors, permits filed with the City, plans and comments, and tech memos.

A helpful table is provided which links users with city council agenda documents and videos for meetings where the Stride BRT line has been a topic on the agenda.

Updates to the Sound Transit Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) page will be made as new information becomes available.


