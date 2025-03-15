LFP creates webpage with information about interactions with Sound Transit about the Stride BRP project
Saturday, March 15, 2025
|Photo courtesy Sound Transit
We are happy to announce the new webpage is now live.
On the page, you will find links to related documents such as letters to the Sound Transit Board of Directors, permits filed with the City, plans and comments, and tech memos.
A helpful table is provided which links users with city council agenda documents and videos for meetings where the Stride BRT line has been a topic on the agenda.
Updates to the Sound Transit Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) page will be made as new information becomes available.
