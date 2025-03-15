Boys soccer: Kamiak 3 - Shorecrest 1 in non-league game

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
In a boys soccer non-league game on March 12, 2025, Shorecrest fell to Kamiak 3-1

Kamiak 3, Shorecrest 1

From Heraldnet.com

"Shorecrest’s 1-0 lead after a fifth-minute goal from Kaleb Chaka was short-lived thanks to a ninth-minute penalty score from Kamiak’s Yegor Tarasov. 

"Tarasov would re-familiarize himself with the home net twice more, scoring two more goals in the 36th and 51st minute to score a hat trick in his first action of the season. Jackson McKenzie and Channing Sin both recorded assists for the Knights in the opening-night win."


Posted by DKH at 1:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  