Boys soccer: Kamiak 3 - Shorecrest 1 in non-league game
Saturday, March 15, 2025
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Kamiak 3, Shorecrest 1
From Heraldnet.com
"Shorecrest’s 1-0 lead after a fifth-minute goal from Kaleb Chaka was short-lived thanks to a ninth-minute penalty score from Kamiak’s Yegor Tarasov.
"Tarasov would re-familiarize himself with the home net twice more, scoring two more goals in the 36th and 51st minute to score a hat trick in his first action of the season. Jackson McKenzie and Channing Sin both recorded assists for the Knights in the opening-night win."
