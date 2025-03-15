Boys soccer: Kamiak 3 - Shorecrest 1 in non-league game

Photo by Wayne Pridemore In a boys soccer non-league game on March 12, 2025, Shorecrest fell to Kamiak 3-1 In a boys soccer non-league game on March 12, 2025, Shorecrest fell to Kamiak 3-1





Kamiak 3, Shorecrest 1





From Heraldnet.com





"Shorecrest’s 1-0 lead after a fifth-minute goal from Kaleb Chaka was short-lived thanks to a ninth-minute penalty score from Kamiak’s Yegor Tarasov.





"Tarasov would re-familiarize himself with the home net twice more, scoring two more goals in the 36th and 51st minute to score a hat trick in his first action of the season. Jackson McKenzie and Channing Sin both recorded assists for the Knights in the opening-night win."