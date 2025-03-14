Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle to close on Saturday, March 15, 2025 through late afternoon

Photo courtesy WSDOT

SEATTLE – The reversible Interstate 5 express lanes between downtown Seattle and Northgate Way will be closed Saturday, March 15 until 4 p.m.





The express lanes will close northbound at its normal weeknight closure time at 11pm Friday, March 14 and reopen northbound at 4pm, Saturday, March 15. The I-5 mainline in both directions will remain open during this time.





The closure is in coordination with the city of Seattle to allow its crews to safely access its right of way from the express lanes. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will also repair safety barriers during this closure.







