King County Council supports transit union's call for task force on transit safety
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
The legislation, which requests the King County Executive’s and Council’s assistance in establishing and participating in the task force, was introduced following the tragic murder of transit operator Shawn Yim. (See article)
The task force, which will include membership from cities and their police departments, transportation stakeholders, county representatives and transit operators, will convene to come up with new ideas for addressing safety for operators and riders aboard public transit as well as the areas around transit stations where safety is a concern.
At a Committee of the Whole hearing in January, ATU Local 587 President Greg Woodfill called for the regional task force to address not only safety on Metro buses, but also the broader public safety issues in the jurisdictions in which they operate.
ATU Local 587 will announce details of the specific membership and first meeting date for the task force soon.
“The murder of Shawn Yim while he was on duty as a transit operator was a terrible reminder of the devastating consequences of our current public safety crisis. This task force is a step in the right direction toward restoring safety for all who ride public transit,” said King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who sponsored the legislation alongside Councilmember Claudia Balducci.
“We must restore order, safety, and accountability for one’s actions on public transit,” Woodfill said. “All politicians, police forces, and transit leaders in King County are responsible for and must work more closely together to improve public and transit safety. ATU Local 587 thanks Councilmember Dunn and Councilmember Balducci for advancing our union’s call for this task force, along with all the Councilmembers who support it.”
