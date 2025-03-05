Give the Gift of Life – Northshore Utility District Blood Drive

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Did you know that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion? 

Every day, over 42,000 blood products are used to treat patients facing trauma, surgeries, cancer, childbirth complications, and more. 

The need for blood is constant—your donation can help save lives right here in the Pacific Northwest.

Join us at the Northshore Utility District Blood Drive on March 12 -13, 2025 from 9am to 3pm and make a difference with Bloodworks Northwest. 

By donating, you're helping to prevent shortages in local hospitals and ensuring patients get the care they need.

Schedule your donation today (scroll down for the specific dates)

As a bonus, when you donate in March, you’ll be entered to win a sun-soaked trip for two to Kauai!

Northshore Utility District 6830 NE 185th, Kenmore WA 98028


Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  