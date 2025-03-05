Destinations: Emerald City Comic Con

Be sure to visit Booth 20627. Third Place Books is the official bookseller for Comic Con.

Emerald City Comic Con is the destination comic and pop culture show for the Pacific Northwest. ECCC delivers the best that the comics and pop culture industry has to offer directly from the creators and celebrities themselves, while bringing super fans exactly what they crave: interaction with quality content and guests and an inclusive space to celebrate their fandom.

At ECCC 2024, we brought in over 90,000 fans, 900+ events and panels, over 950+ exhibitors and creators, as well as celebrities like Chris Evans and authors like Rebecca Yarros. Our show expands both the Seattle Convention Center Summit and Arch buildings.