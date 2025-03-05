Destinations: Emerald City Comic Con
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
|Be sure to visit Booth 20627. Third Place Books is the official bookseller for Comic Con.
Emerald City Comic Con is the destination comic and pop culture show for the Pacific Northwest. ECCC delivers the best that the comics and pop culture industry has to offer directly from the creators and celebrities themselves, while bringing super fans exactly what they crave: interaction with quality content and guests and an inclusive space to celebrate their fandom.
At ECCC 2024, we brought in over 90,000 fans, 900+ events and panels, over 950+ exhibitors and creators, as well as celebrities like Chris Evans and authors like Rebecca Yarros. Our show expands both the Seattle Convention Center Summit and Arch buildings.
ECCC will take place March 6-9, 2025 at the Seattle Convention Center Summit and Arch building. There are a few ways to make your journey to ECCC! Here are some transportation options whether you are driving in or enjoying Seattle public transportation!
GENERAL SHOW HOURS
- Thursday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Friday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Saturday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Sunday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Panels run from 11am - midnight - see the schedule
Purchase tickets here
Purchase tickets here
0 comments:
Post a Comment