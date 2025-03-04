Kenmore bike thief picked up in Shoreline

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police Department

A thief stole a bike from outside a Kenmore business last week. 

He then took the ironic approach of making his getaway, not on his newly acquired bike, but by boarding a Metro bus. 

Unfortunately for him, a witness spotted him loading the bike on to the bus rack. 

Kenmore Officers tracked down the bus in Shoreline and arrested the man, who was booked in jail for theft.


Posted by DKH at 1:57 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  