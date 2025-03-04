Kenmore bike thief picked up in Shoreline

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police Department

A thief stole a bike from outside a Kenmore business last week. A thief stole a bike from outside a Kenmore business last week.





He then took the ironic approach of making his getaway, not on his newly acquired bike, but by boarding a Metro bus.





Unfortunately for him, a witness spotted him loading the bike on to the bus rack.





Kenmore Officers tracked down the bus in Shoreline and arrested the man, who was booked in jail for theft.





