Green Shoreline work parties in Shoreline parks this week

Tuesday, March 4, 2025


Please join us this week for restoration work parties in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!

This week we have events at the following parks:
Hamlin Park
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Boeing Creek Park
Richmond Beach Library Community Park
Shoreline Park
Twin Ponds Park
Northcrest Park

Details and more opportunities at this link: shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org

If you have any questions, please contact Kiley Pazcoguin at kpazcoguin@shorelinewa.gov or Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com


