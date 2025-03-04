Triumph Valley restaurant soft opening today - Tuesday March 4, 2025
Triumph Valley, Shoreline’s newest restaurant at 15323 Westminster Way N has its soft opening on Tuesday, March 4th!!!
Lunch from 11am - 3:30pm and dinner 5-9pm
Not everything on the menu will be available this first week, and they are not yet set up to take online orders.
|Triumph Valley interior
I stopped by today just to check in to see if they had set a date to open yet, and was pleasantly surprised.
The restaurant looks beautiful!
For those who are curious about the menu, here is a link to their website
