Triumph Valley restaurant soft opening today - Tuesday March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Soft opening on Tuesday

By Patricia Hale

Triumph Valley,  Shoreline’s newest restaurant at 15323 Westminster Way N has its soft opening on Tuesday, March 4th!!!

Lunch from 11am - 3:30pm and dinner 5-9pm


Not everything on the menu will be available this first week, and they are not yet set up to take online orders.

Triumph Valley interior

I stopped by today just to check in to see if they had set a date to open yet, and was pleasantly surprised. 

The restaurant looks beautiful! 

For those who are curious about the menu, here is a link to their website


