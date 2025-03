Triumph Valley restaurant soft opening today - Tuesday March 4, 2025

Soft opening on Tuesday

Triumph Valley, Shoreline’s newest restaurant at 15323 Westminster Way N has its soft opening on Tuesday, March 4th!!!





Lunch from 11am - 3:30pm and dinner 5-9pm







Not everything on the menu will be available this first week, and they are not yet set up to take online orders.





Triumph Valley interior

I stopped by today just to check in to see if they had set a date to open yet, and was pleasantly surprised.





The restaurant looks beautiful!