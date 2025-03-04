Earthquake Monday morning March 3, 2025

A 4.5 earthquake in Puget Sound was felt by quite a few folks on Monday morning March 3, 2025, after 5am.

It may look like there have been a lot of earthquakes in the area recently. Should we be concerned?





Washington is earthquake country, so we should always be prepared, but a series of quakes like this is normal and won't significantly increase or decrease our chances of a larger quake in the area.





This quake was large enough, and with "Light" shaking predicted, strong enough for the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system to send a text message to some people in the area.





If you didn't receive the alert despite having ShakeAlert on your phone, you were likely not in an area that was forecast to get shaking strong enough. The alert is only sent to people who are in areas that will experience shaking.







Meanwhile, learn more about Washington's earthquake hazards, and most importantly, what you can do to prepare for them at this page.








