Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Regional Administrator – Operations and Maintenance

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$128,671 – $165,022 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an experienced maintenance and engineering professional ready and willing to provide leadership, guidance, and support as the Northwest Region (NWR) Assistant Regional Administrator for our Operations and Maintenance Division.





The NWR Operations and Maintenance Division is comprised of approximately 500 dedicated highway maintenance professionals and technicians with an operational budget of $170 million. As the Assistant Regional Administrator, this position will provide strategic guidance in the administration of WSDOT policies and practices throughout NWR’s Operations and Maintenance Division.





Responsibilities include managing and directing the NWR Operations and Maintenance Division which includes the Highway Maintenance Program, the Transportation Equipment Fund and Capital Facilities Program. This is a great challenge for a team minded person looking for an opportunity to work with a diverse group of staff knowing that what you do really does make a difference on our state highways and other WSDOT facilities.



