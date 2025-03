Osprey photos by Jan Hansen







Osprey are awesome fishers, diving from heights into water to grab fish that might be as much as a foot under the surface. Osprey photos by Jan Hansen





These photos by Jan Hansen capture some of their acrobatics as they leave with their prey.





And here is the purpose of all that work - feeding the kids.





--DKH