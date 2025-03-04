What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? March 5 - 11
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?
March 5 - 11
Looking for ways to stay engaged, informed, and entertained in Shoreline this week? Whether you're seeking educational support, family-friendly fun, or community events, there’s something for everyone!
From free tutoring at the library and the Shoreline summer resource fair to a lively family dance party and insightful discussions on housing, you won’t want to miss out. Plus, don’t forget to check out hands-on workshops, author talks, and the monthly veteran’s Heroes Cafe! Mark your calendars and make the most of what Shoreline has to offer.
For more details and upcoming events visit https://www.destinationshoreline.com/calendar.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.
Shoreline Summer Resource Fair
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Spartan Recreation Center
City of Shoreline staff, contracted camp staff, and local youth resource organizations will be together in one place for families to access information. This is an opportunity for all local organizations to be under one roof so a family could stop in, fill out forms, talk to service providers and vendors about the camps they offer, and ask questions or sign up for any support they may need outside of the school year. The Spartan gym will be divided in half, one side will be for organizations set up with a table to explain what they offer, and the other side of the gym will be for kids to run around and play. We will also have Spanish language support on site for families.
Pajama Story Time at Shoreline Library
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.
Friends of the Shoreline Library Meeting
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
6:45 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Library
The Friends of the Shoreline Library (FOSL) support library programs and events through membership, used book sales and more. All are welcome. Registration not required.
CityLearn: Learn About Your City!
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Shorewood High School Library
What is "Missing Middle Housing"? Join us for a presentation and discussion with Shoreline's Planning & Community Development Department focused on the "missing middle". In case you missed it, Shoreline City Council unanimously adopted the 2044 Comprehensive Plan update on December 16th, 2024. Dig into the plan and attend the March CityLearn session for a productive discussion around Housing and Land-Use in Shoreline. Register in advance to attend virtually.
Family Dance Party with Eli Rosenblatt!
Thursday, March 6, 2025
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Richmond Beach Library
Enjoy world music, movement and imagination in a high-energy mix that creates a unique interactive experience. Salsa, hip-hop, reggae, klezmer, samba and other rhythms from around the globe will inspire you! Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library. Ages 5 and younger with adult. Registration not required.
Shoreline Covenant Preschool Open House
Thursday, March 6, 2025
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Covenant Preschool
Shoreline Covenant Preschool, part of Shoreline Covenant Church off 185th, is now accepting registrations for the 2025-2026 school year! We invite you to join us for an Open House on March 6th at 7:00 PM to learn more about our program and meet our dedicated staff. At Shoreline Covenant Preschool, we nurture your child’s emotional, social, and academic growth through play-based and teacher-led activities, including art, music, science, Bible lessons, and early literacy. Our experienced staff fosters foundational skills and a love for learning in a warm, supportive environment. For more details, visit our website: shorelinecovenant.org/
preschool
Author Talk: Kit and Drew Coons
Friday, March 7, 2025
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Kit and Drew Coons are authors and speakers who have co-authored 8 novels! They will talk about rejoicing in your own life experiences and capturing them for your descendants as well as their creative process. Location: Craft Room
Health and Safety with Shoreline Fire
Monday, March 10, 2025
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Come join Michelle Pidduck, Community Educator and Public Information Officer of the Shoreline Fire Department, for some great information on what your fire department does, emergencies, and what you can do. Michelle will discuss medical, traumatic emergencies and how to keep your safe! See you there! No registration required.
Location: Multipurpose Room
Cost: FREE
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Seattle Scottish Rite Center
A Continental Breakfast will begin at 9:00 am with lunch prepared by our Red Cross Volunteers at 11:15 am. A Veteran program will start at 10:00 am with a Formal Opening, Flag Salute, POW/MIA Flag Placement and February Birthdays Acknowledged. Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike. Bring your own bike and learn from hands-on experience by addressing your specific needs, such as gear, brake, and bearing adjustments, wheel truing and bike fit. You’ll also gain a better understanding of common noises and their causes and solutions. All in service to making your ride experience better and helping your bike last longer.
About the Instructor, Russ Steele:
Basic Bike Maintenance is taught by Bike Shack volunteer Russ Steele, former owner/manager of Wedgwood Cycle. Growing up in his father’s bike shop, Russ literally has 60+ years of experience.
What’s Happening at the Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries?
Destination Shoreline is presented by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline.
