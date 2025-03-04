What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? March 5 - 11



By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline



Looking for ways to stay engaged, informed, and entertained in Shoreline this week? Whether you're seeking educational support, family-friendly fun, or community events, there’s something for everyone!





From free tutoring at the library and the Shoreline summer resource fair to a lively family dance party and insightful discussions on housing, you won’t want to miss out. Plus, don’t forget to check out hands-on workshops, author talks, and the monthly veteran’s Heroes Cafe! Mark your calendars and make the most of what Shoreline has to offer.



