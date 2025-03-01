Hopelink offers English language programs
Students can contact us at english@hopelink.org or 425-250-3007, or submit the English for Work Contact Form to start the registration process.
Hopelink offers two programs: English for Work and Beginner English.
English for Work
Students prepare to get a job in the U.S., learn about U.S. work culture, and develop English speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills.
English for Work is a one quarter-long class and is best for students with intermediate and advanced level English skills.
Flyers in multiple languages—including Amharic, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Dari, Oromo, Pashto, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese—are available on our webpage. Please share with your communities.
Beginner English
Students learn English letters and numbers, how to read and write in English, and learn vocabulary that is useful in daily life. Students may spend 3 months to about 1 year in the program, depending on their learning needs. Flyers in multiple languages will be added to our webpage soon.
Class Information
Our English classes are offered on Zoom. We offer a variety of class times—morning, afternoon, and evening. In addition to attending Zoom classes, students complete online assignments and can participate in in-person learning opportunities.
Eligibility
To be eligible for Hopelink’s English Language Programs, students must:
- be 18 years or older
- not have a B-1, B-2, F-1, J-1, or M-1 visa
- live in north and east King County (for example, Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Shoreline) or in the city of Seattle.
- Newly arrived refugees living in surrounding areas are welcome to apply for the program.
