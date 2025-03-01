New park at 25 Degrees Condominium development is open to the public
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Did you know the new park at the 25 Degrees condominium development in Kenmore is now open to the public?
Thanks to a public access easement, the community is welcome to enjoy this charming playground park (called Landing 25 Park) that recently opened on the corner of 68th Avenue NE and NE 182nd Street.
The park is owned and managed by the 25 Degrees HOA, with maintenance provided by Pacific Landscape Management.
