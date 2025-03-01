It takes a village to build the LFP Climate Hub

The current Climate Hub wall By Sarah Phillips By Sarah Phillips









We are in the process of designing a mural for this wall that represents our natural environment. This mural will be the backdrop for our Climate Hub.





Spaces in the mural will house bulletin boards with curated information for our community about our changing local climate.





Learn how to prepare for impacts, take some steps to reduce Greenhouse emissions, get connected with one of the many exciting local projects going on right here and now!





The Climate Hub will be a community resource and ways to get involved, interact, plan and discuss. It takes a village to make progress on environmental issues - come enjoy this welcoming space as we make progress together.



How do you move from an idea to a conceptualization?



You get help from an artist or two.



Who are the artists?





Debbie Tomassi at Red Sky Gallery

Debbie Tomassi is the owner and curator of Debbie Tomassi is the owner and curator of Red Sky Gallery , located on the upper level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center.





Debbie designed Red Sky as a beautiful space for diverse local artists and crafters to show and sell their work. Debbie connects the community through her love of art and design. At Red Sky Gallery, she offers an engaging calendar of events that features a broad array of art classes for all levels, art shows, presentations and special events such as the spooky halloween “crow show” (crows everywhere).



After hours, Debbie opens the gallery to local organizations; the Boy Scouts, the Rotary Club and the LFP Stewardship Foundation are some who have hosted meetings and events there.





Debbie is a talented artist who loves creating in all artistic media, and integrating color, humor, and whimsy into her work. You wouldn’t believe the diverse experience Debbie has, including billboard design for Ackerley Communications, creating products for the home decor and gift industry, and illustrator/writer of thousands of greeting cards - for which she has won the prestigious National Cartoon Society’s Reuben Award, TWICE.





Staci Adman, painting the Kenmore mural on the west-facing

exterior wall of the St. Vincent de Paul building

at 7304 Bothell Way Staci Adman earned her BFA at UW, and works in diverse artistic media such as painting, sketching, felting, textiles and glasswork earned her BFA at UW, and works in diverse artistic media such as painting, sketching, felting, textiles and glasswork See her website here





Like Debbie, she is tightly integrated in many facets of our local community.





Staci displays her work at Red Sky Gallery, and works and teaches at the Schack Art center in Everett.





Additionally, Staci is an experienced muralist. You’ve seen her design work if you’ve passed by the detailed 188-foot-long wall mural (longest mural in King County) that celebrates Kenmore from the wall of St Vincent’s on Bothell Way (SR 522).



Staci’s many other bold indoor and outdoor murals and “Out in the world” artwork projects bring delight in unexpected locations: lively fire hydrants, park benches, brightly colored wooden salmon schooling through parks and playgrounds.





Staci also has an impressive history of local environmentalism; she is recognized with multiple awards for stream and wildlife restoration, protection and monitoring, including Councilmember Rod Dembowski’s Silver Spur Award and the Kenmore Heritage society’s McMaster Heritage Award.



Both Debbie and Staci find inspiration for their work in their love for animals, nature and community. They believe that education around climate change is crucial in helping people figure out small and large ways to make a difference.



Stay tuned for an artist reveal of Debbie and Staci’s collaborative mural design for our LFP Climate Hub.





As we progressively build the art and resources of this community space, we will invite your contributions: come join us in upcoming painting events this spring (dates to be determined).









For more information about the Climate Hub or to be put on our mailing list, email us at: LFPclimatehub@gmail.com





A huge brown wall in Third Place Commons is the canvas. The idea is to have an inviting, artistic space where people can learn about climate and environmental issues.