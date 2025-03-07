Congresswoman Jayapal Town Hall March 11, 2025 at 6pm
Friday, March 7, 2025
Pramila Jayapal represents the 7th District which encompasses most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.
If you weren’t able to make it to her last town hall, where 1,000 people came out to make their voices heard,
"I hope you’ll be able to join my telephone town hall next week! Being responsive to each and every one of you is the most important part of my job, and I look forward to hearing your questions."
If you’re interested in attending, there are multiple ways to join. You can either listen in on my Facebook or website, or you can call 833-305-1687.
WHAT: Telephone Town Hall
WHEN: Tuesday, March 11, 2025 from 6:00 - 7:00pm PT
0 comments:
Post a Comment