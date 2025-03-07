Summer camps for teens through Shoreline Recreation



City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Program camps are back and better than ever this 2025! City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Program camps are back and better than ever this 2025!





Tuesday, March 11th - Shoreline Residents

Thursday, March 13th - Lake Forest Park Residents

Friday, March 14th – Open to Everyone

Registration is coming up so check out what we have to offer!REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 8:00AM FOR IN PERSON AND ONLINEEnjoy a summer filled with games and adventurous field trips! Participate in fun activities like Kickball and Ultimate Frisbee on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, go on exciting field trips on Thursdays, and relax with gym games and E-Sports on Fridays.Tuesday-Friday9am-2pmMeridian ElementaryAges 11-15Cost per 1 week session: resident $187 / non-resident $224Join the Camp of All Trades for a summer full of diverse activities, featuring a weekly rotating theme. Enjoy learning new games, engaging in art projects, and exploring the natural world in your neighborhood!Tuesday-Friday9am-2pmMeridian ElementaryAges 11-15Cost per 1 week session: resident $187 / non-resident $224In two weeks, teens can gain leadership and confidence skills as Counselors-In-Training (CIT), make new friends, and create lasting camp memories. The program focuses on working with kids from Monday to Thursday, with fun trips on Fridays.Monday-Thursday9am-3pmMultiple locationsAges 13-15Cost per 2 week session: Resident $448 / non-resident $538Join us for an exciting camp at, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, where creativity and curiosity thrive! The Innovate and Create camp features arts and crafts, hands-on STEM activities, and fun outdoor games, ensuring every teen finds something enjoyable.Mon Aug 18th-Thursday Aug 21stRichmond Beach Art CottageAges 10-15Cost: resident $187 / non-resident $224Join us for a one day trip to kick off the season! We will go on a field trip to explore a different park, engage in fun games, enjoy the great outdoors, and make new friends along the way.June 18thJune 20thSpartan Recreation CenterAges 11-15Cost per day trip: resident $47/ non-resident $56