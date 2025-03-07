Summer camps for teens through Shoreline Recreation
Friday, March 7, 2025
Registration is coming up so check out what we have to offer!
When is 2025 Summer Camp Registration?
- Tuesday, March 11th - Shoreline Residents
- Thursday, March 13th - Lake Forest Park Residents
- Friday, March 14th – Open to Everyone
Our Camps include:
Athletic Adventures
Enjoy a summer filled with games and adventurous field trips! Participate in fun activities like Kickball and Ultimate Frisbee on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, go on exciting field trips on Thursdays, and relax with gym games and E-Sports on Fridays.
Tuesday-Friday
9am-2pm
Meridian Elementary
Ages 11-15
Cost per 1 week session: resident $187 / non-resident $224
Camp of all Trades
Join the Camp of All Trades for a summer full of diverse activities, featuring a weekly rotating theme. Enjoy learning new games, engaging in art projects, and exploring the natural world in your neighborhood!
Tuesday-Friday
9am-2pm
Meridian Elementary
Ages 11-15
Cost per 1 week session: resident $187 / non-resident $224
C.I.T. Counselors in Training
In two weeks, teens can gain leadership and confidence skills as Counselors-In-Training (CIT), make new friends, and create lasting camp memories. The program focuses on working with kids from Monday to Thursday, with fun trips on Fridays.
Monday-Thursday
9am-3pm
Multiple locations
Ages 13-15
Cost per 2 week session: Resident $448 / non-resident $538
Innovate & Create Camp
Join us for an exciting camp at, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, where creativity and curiosity thrive! The Innovate and Create camp features arts and crafts, hands-on STEM activities, and fun outdoor games, ensuring every teen finds something enjoyable.
Mon Aug 18th-Thursday Aug 21st
Richmond Beach Art Cottage
Ages 10-15
Cost: resident $187 / non-resident $224
Outdoor Adventures
Join us for a one day trip to kick off the season! We will go on a field trip to explore a different park, engage in fun games, enjoy the great outdoors, and make new friends along the way.
June 18th
June 20th
Spartan Recreation Center
Ages 11-15
Cost per day trip: resident $47/ non-resident $56
0 comments:
Post a Comment