Two King County children have died from complications of the flu

King County Public Health reports that two children in King County have died from complications of the flu.





The first child was an elementary-age child who passed away on February 14, 2025. The second was a preschool-age child who passed away on February 21, 2025.









Since the fall of 2024, These two unconnected cases are the first two recorded pediatric flu deaths this season in King County. King County has not had a pediatric flu death since the 2022-2023 flu season.Since the fall of 2024, we have seen rapidly increasing flu activity locally and at higher rates than most recent flu seasons. It is likely that high levels of flu activity will continue over the next few weeks.









The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classified this flu season as “high severity” for all age groups, a designation it has not made since the 2017-18 flu season.Anyone is at risk for flu, but some groups are at greater risk for severe complications. This includes very young children, older adults, people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant people.

In this flu season to-date, 63 flu-related deaths in King County residents have been reported. This is an undercount, as many flu-related deaths, locally and nationally, are not captured by standard reporting.



Get your seasonal flu shot





Getting the flu shot each year is the best way to prevent severe flu illness. It’s not too late to get your flu shot this season.





Everyone ages six months and older should get the updated flu shot each year, even if you’ve had the flu shot in prior flu seasons or an infection during this or prior seasons.





The flu shot can help protect you from the other types of flu that circulate in the community. It’s safe to get other respiratory illness vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, at the same time.





Find information about where to get vaccinated, including for people who are under or uninsured, at kingcounty.gov/findaclinic











