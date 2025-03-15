AAUW Edmonds SnoKing hosts a Pink Tea April 12, 2025
Saturday, March 15, 2025
The AAUW Edmonds SnoKing branch invites you to a morning of sipping tea, community and activism as we listen to Debbie Dimitre's live rendition of Alice Paul Stokes, Suffragette and author of the Equal Rights Amendment.
As a nation, our feminine protest movements have spanned decades.
*Attendees are highly encouraged to dress in their version of Suffragette fashion; from Suffragette ribbons to pink pussy knit hats and homemade protest signs.
When: Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 10am-12pm
Where: Edmonds College, Woodway Hall 20000 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036
Price: $20+ tax
Tickets available on our website via Eventbrite
