Design workshops for new Shoreline parks - March 19, March 22, 2025 and online

Saturday, March 15, 2025

The City of Shoreline invites you to participate in upcoming design workshops - all ages welcome! 

Drop in anytime!

Thank you to everyone who has contributed input to jump-start the design process for these new parks! 

We’ll be sharing the current community priorities and concept plan options for your feedback.

Parks at West Echo Lake and 192nd & Hemlock
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Dale Turner YMCA Teen Rec Room
19290 Aurora Avenue N

Westminster Park
Saturday, March 22, 11:00am - 1:00pm
On site at Westminster Park
709 N 150th Street

Online Open House
Unable to join us? Visit our Engage Shoreline project page between March 19 and April 2 to explore the design concepts and share your thoughts online.

Project information webpage

Project Manager Jacob Bilbo, jbilbo@shorelinewa.gov


