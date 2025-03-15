Design workshops for new Shoreline parks - March 19, March 22, 2025 and online
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Thank you to everyone who has contributed input to jump-start the design process for these new parks!
We’ll be sharing the current community priorities and concept plan options for your feedback.
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Dale Turner YMCA Teen Rec Room
19290 Aurora Avenue N
Westminster Park
Saturday, March 22, 11:00am - 1:00pm
On site at Westminster Park
709 N 150th Street
Unable to join us? Visit our Engage Shoreline project page between March 19 and April 2 to explore the design concepts and share your thoughts online.
Project information webpage
Project Manager Jacob Bilbo, jbilbo@shorelinewa.gov
