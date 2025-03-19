19 Shorecrest students participate in Future Healthcare Professionals (HOSA) competition in Spokane

Saturday, March 15, 2025

19 Shorecrest students participated in the Future Healthcare Professionals competition
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

From Shorecrest teacher Lisa Chen:

This week 19 Shorecrest HOSA members (Future Healthcare Professionals) competed at the Washington HOSA State Leadership Conference in Spokane with over 3000 other students.

Nina Vermillion and Millie Wang placed in the Top 5
and qualified for the International conference in Nashville in June.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Two students earned three placements in the top 5, and qualified for the International Leadership Conference that will be in Nashville June 17 - 21, 2025.
  • Researched Persuasive Writing & Speaking - 2nd place: Nina Vermillion
  • Medical Reading - 2nd place: Millie Wang
  • World Health & Disparities - 3rd place: Millie Wang


