Fastpitch softball - Shorewood 8 - Lake Washington 7

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Lillian Perrault
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Shorewood vs. Lake Washington 
at Meridian Park
3-14-2025
Shorewood 8 - Lake Washington 7

Scores

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Lake Washington: 
  • Ella Nielsen
  • Scarlett Stapleton (catcher)
Shorewood: 
  • Emma Kellum
  • Ellie Van Horn (5)
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Highlights

Lake Washington:
  • Ellse Roe 1-5 (3B)
  • Emery Stone 1-4 (2B)
  • Malia Donahue 2-4 (2B)
  • Bubbie Hagerman 3-4 (2B)
Shorewood: 
  • Maddie Schilperoort 2-3
  • Lillian Perrault 2-4
  • Rose Gallagher 3-4 (Game winning RBI)
Coach: Paul Jensen


