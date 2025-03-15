Fastpitch softball - Shorewood 8 - Lake Washington 7
Saturday, March 15, 2025
at Meridian Park
3-14-2025
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Lake Washington:
- Ella Nielsen
- Scarlett Stapleton (catcher)
- Emma Kellum
- Ellie Van Horn (5)
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Highlights
Lake Washington:
- Ellse Roe 1-5 (3B)
- Emery Stone 1-4 (2B)
- Malia Donahue 2-4 (2B)
- Bubbie Hagerman 3-4 (2B)
Shorewood:
Coach: Paul Jensen
- Maddie Schilperoort 2-3
- Lillian Perrault 2-4
- Rose Gallagher 3-4 (Game winning RBI)
