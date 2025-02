Photo courtesy King County Elections In the initial vote count for the formal creation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), combining the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park fire departments, the measure is passing overwhelmingly. In the initial vote count for the formal creation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), combining the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park fire departments, the measure is passing overwhelmingly.





Prop 1, to combine Shoreline and Lake Forest Park into one department, has a 66% Yes vote and a 33% No vote.





The two departments have been operating as one, but this formalizes the consolidation.





Proposed Shoreline Fire Department

Regional Fire Authority

Ballots Counted: 12,670 * Registered Voters: 67,029

Proposition No. 1

Yes 8,403 66.38%

No 4,256 33.62%