Shoreline Chamber after-hours event for business owners





Discover how the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce can help your business connect, grow, and succeed! Network with local business owners, hear from current members, and learn about the benefits of Chamber membership—all in a casual, welcoming atmosphere.







5:00-5:20PM Sign in & Gather

5:20-5:45PM Chamber Membership Presentation

5:45-7:00PM Open Networking Register here AGENDA



Guest speakers & member testimonials

Light refreshments

Exciting door prizes

Join Us for an After-Hours Event!