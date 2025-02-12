Shoreline Chamber after-hours event for business owners

Wednesday, February 12, 2025


Join Us for an After-Hours Event!

Discover how the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce can help your business connect, grow, and succeed! Network with local business owners, hear from current members, and learn about the benefits of Chamber membership—all in a casual, welcoming atmosphere.

AGENDA
  • 5:00-5:20PM Sign in & Gather
  • 5:20-5:45PM Chamber Membership Presentation
  • 5:45-7:00PM Open Networking
Register here

Guest speakers & member testimonials
Light refreshments
Exciting door prizes
Tuesday, February 18 5-7PM 

