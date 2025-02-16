Shoreline Community College Summer Youth Camps: A Season of fun, learning, and creativity

As summer approaches, parents and kids start searching for engaging and enriching activities to fill the sunny months. Look no further—Shoreline Community College (SCC) is offering an exciting lineup of summer youth camps designed to spark curiosity, inspire creativity, and provide unforgettable experiences for children and teens!

Whether your child is an aspiring artist, tech whiz, performer, or athlete, Shoreline CC has something to offer. Designed for kids ages 6 and up and teens ages 11-18, these camps create a fun and supportive environment where young minds can explore their passions and develop new skills.





We are offering: Theater & Music, Art & Film-making, Computer Programming & Video Game Design and Athletics.





Spots fill up fast, so mark your calendars! Registration for Summer Youth Camps opens on March 1st.





Whether your kid wants to paint, program, perform, or play, these camps offer a summer full of excitement and learning.





Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to give your child a summer to remember! Stay tuned for more details and get ready to ignite creativity, build skills, and make lasting friendships.





Registration opens March 1st!