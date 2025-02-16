Michael Reagan and 1991 University of Washington Husky Football National Championship Ring

Michael Reagan wears his championship ring

Story and photos by Doug Cerretti





In that article I noted that Michael was employed by the University of Washington for 30 years, eventually becoming Director of Trademarks and Licensing.





As such he was responsible for the licensing of hats, shirts, coffee cups, etc. that bear the logo and trademarks of the University of Washington Huskies. Most of the licensing was for the athletic department which was dominated by the Husky football program.





Through the years he became very good friends with Don James, Head Coach of the University of Washington Husky football team, who gave Michael the unofficial title “Artist for the Huskies.”





1991 championship ring

with a ruby stone After the University of Washington Huskies won the 1991 Football National Championship, Michael was called to Don James’ office where he was presented with a National Championship ring for his contribution as “Artist” for the Huskies, which is imprinted on the ring. After the University of Washington Huskies won the 1991 Football National Championship, Michael was called to Don James’ office where he was presented with a National Championship ring for his contribution as “Artist” for the Huskies, which is imprinted on the ring.





Artist to the Huskies You can imagine how honored Michael was in receiving the ring. Returning to his office, Michael realized there was something terribly wrong with the ring. The ring had a ruby red stone because the Huskies won their last game that cemented their National Championship at the Rose Bowl which traditionally used a ruby red stone. You can imagine how honored Michael was in receiving the ring. Returning to his office, Michael realized there was something terribly wrong with the ring. The ring had a ruby red stone because the Huskies won their last game that cemented their National Championship at the Rose Bowl which traditionally used a ruby red stone.





But the Husky colors are gold and purple not gold and ruby red! Knowing the ring manufactures because of licensing, he called them and told them that there was a “problem” and ask them to make him a ring with a purple stone.





Michael's ring with a purple stone

Don James has one also When Michael received the ring, he had the only Husky National Championship Football ring in existence with a purple stone. When Michael received the ring, he had the only Husky National Championship Football ring in existence with a purple stone.





Days later the Reagans went over to the James’ house for dinner. At the dinner table Don James kept staring at the ring and finally asked, “what the hell is that?”





After explaining what he did, Don James said, “I want one too” and Michael called the ring manufacture to make one for the head coach. Thus, Don James and Michael Reagan have the only two 1991 Husky National Championship rings with a purple stone. Go Dawgs!







