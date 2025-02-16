Michael Reagan and 1991 University of Washington Husky Football National Championship Ring
Sunday, February 16, 2025
I have recently written about Michael Reagan of the Fallen Heroes Project after he reached a milestone of 10,000 portraits completed for Gold Star Families, (see article here).
In that article I noted that Michael was employed by the University of Washington for 30 years, eventually becoming Director of Trademarks and Licensing.
As such he was responsible for the licensing of hats, shirts, coffee cups, etc. that bear the logo and trademarks of the University of Washington Huskies. Most of the licensing was for the athletic department which was dominated by the Husky football program.
Through the years he became very good friends with Don James, Head Coach of the University of Washington Husky football team, who gave Michael the unofficial title “Artist for the Huskies.”
|1991 championship ring
with a ruby stone
|Artist to the Huskies
But the Husky colors are gold and purple not gold and ruby red! Knowing the ring manufactures because of licensing, he called them and told them that there was a “problem” and ask them to make him a ring with a purple stone.
|Michael's ring with a purple stone
Don James has one also
Days later the Reagans went over to the James’ house for dinner. At the dinner table Don James kept staring at the ring and finally asked, “what the hell is that?”
After explaining what he did, Don James said, “I want one too” and Michael called the ring manufacture to make one for the head coach. Thus, Don James and Michael Reagan have the only two 1991 Husky National Championship rings with a purple stone. Go Dawgs!
