Procedures for plowing and sanding local roads

Lake Forest Park just published this information about their policies for plowing and sanding roads.

It's a good thing to be aware of with potentially harsh weather in February.

The City will NOT plow private driveways, private roads, private parking lots, or steep hills that are unsafe for our equipment to drive on.





If a snowplow leaves snow blocking a private driveway while clearing a road, it is the homeowner’s responsibility to clear the obstruction.





In LFP, if you have a service request, please submit the form online (preferred) or contact City Hall at 206-368-5440 during regular business hours (9am – 5pm, Monday through Friday). For after-hours public works issues, please call 206-296-8100.





When the primary roads remain in a safe condition, we will begin working on secondary roads and citizen calls for service.