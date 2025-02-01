Northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 145th Street in Shoreline closes overnight starting February 3, 2025
Saturday, February 1, 2025
The ramp will reopen each morning at 5am.
People who use that exit should detour via North 130th or NE 175th streets.
During the closure, a city of Shoreline project to build roundabouts at each side of the North 145th Street overpass will do road work on the exit ramp as well as Fifth and Sixth Avenues Northeast.
Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.
