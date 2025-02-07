Kellogg students compete in Mathcounts competition

L-R: Owen Townson, Atlas Clyde, David Xiao, Matteo Mortensen, Oliver Weiss, Ansen Filipi, Oliver Peoples, Katelyn Shi (and Hailey Kee - not pictured)

The official Kellogg team placed 4th, advancing to State, and coming ahead of some Seattle public schools with a much deeper tradition in the competition, as well as ahead of private schools like Evergreen (Shoreline), Saint Katherine (Seattle) etc.





Leading to this weekend’s event, in December, the Math Club organized the Mathcounts school competition. All 18 Math Club students participated in the activity.





Matteo Mortensen, David Xiao, Ansen Filipi, and Oliver Peoples were in the school competition and qualified to officially represent Kellogg.





Also competing for Kellogg were Atlas Clyde, Katelyn Shi, Owen Townson, Hailey Kee, and Oliver Weiss.









Other regional events include the Matteo’s score was the third highest among the Seattle and Bellevue area participants and the David finished 2nd among top 7th graders from WA state.



Thank you all for enabling the students to share their love and excitement for Math with each other, and students in the broader area.



The Mathcounts Kellogg students have participated in three friendly Mathcounts simulations, organized during January weekends, from the collaboration of Math Clubs of Robert Eagle Staff MS, Hamilton MS, Einstein MS, Eckstein MS, Jane Addams MS, and Kellogg MS.





--Kellogg Math club coaches - Senja Filipi, John Clyde





