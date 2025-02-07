Alpha Delta offering scholarships to Shorecrest and Shorewood seniors planning a career in education
Friday, February 7, 2025
A∆K is an international organization of women educators who support excellence in education, altruism, inclusion, and world understanding.
Alpha Delta Chapter, established in Shoreline in 1963, contributes to international and national projects as well as local schools, charities, and programs that facilitate education.
Alpha Delta Chapter, established in Shoreline in 1963, contributes to international and national projects as well as local schools, charities, and programs that facilitate education.
We have given to school supply drives, The Works clothing room, Hopelink Food Bank, PTA and YMCA programs, Children’s Hospital, NW Harvest, and much more.
Our local focus is on the Shoreline School District and schools where we have, or have had, members.
The Alpha Delta Scholarship, open to graduating seniors, may be accessed through each school’s Scholarship Listing.
The Alpha Delta Scholarship, open to graduating seniors, may be accessed through each school’s Scholarship Listing.
The application is due March 21, 2025.
Selection will be based on scholarship, community service, and intent to become an educator.
Questions may be sent to the Scholarship Committee at alphadeltaadk@gmail.com or your school’s College and Career Center.
0 comments:
Post a Comment