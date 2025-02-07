House fire at N 143rd & Fremont sends one to the hospital in critical condition

A massive response from Seattle Fire lit up N 145th The fire was on a dead end section of Fremont, south of N 145th Photo by Bruce Miller

By David Cuerpo, Seattle Fire Line

Seattle — At 5:32am on Friday, February 7, 2025 the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a two-story home in the 14300 block of Fremont Ave N in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.





Engine 24 arrived first on scene and reported smoke visible from the back of the home. They worked quickly to put water on the exterior portion of the fire while additional firefighters entered to search the building.





Rescue 1 crews found a resident on the second-floor and carried her outside where paramedics took over patient care.





The patient is an approx. 55-year-old female in critical condition. Paramedics transported her to a hospital for further medical care. Firefighters searched the entire home, including a trailer and van parked in front. No additional occupants were found.





Lights from emergency vehicles turned the smoke pink

Photo by Bruce Miller

Fire spread into the attic and damaged support beams, forcing crews to evacuate, then setup a defensive position by putting water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building. Fire spread into the attic and damaged support beams, forcing crews to evacuate, then setup a defensive position by putting water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building.





They had the fire under control by 7:14am. A few units remained on scene for overhaul and monitor for flare ups.





The incident is under investigation.







