cancelled Citing financial & labor challenges, four restaurants have pulled out of the planned Rotary Chili & Chowder Showcase March 1 fundraiser. Citing financial & labor challenges, four restaurants have pulled out of the planned Rotary Chili & Chowder Showcase March 1 fundraiser.





The event was to be hosted by Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary, Lynnwood Rotary Club, and Shoreline Rotary Club.





Those who have purchased tickets will have their money refunded.